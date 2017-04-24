Mayo asking city for permission to chalk sidewalks, after Onalaska incident
The city of La Crosse frequently fields requests for special events, special signs, big banners that would otherwise fall outside the city codes. The health care giant is asking permission to do some sidewalk chalking ahead of its clinic opening June 1 in the downtown Belle Square Development.
