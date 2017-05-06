La Crosse's Migratory Bird Day held at Myrick Park
The international holiday is typically celebrated around the second Saturday in may but since all birds don't migrate at the same time, it's celebrated on different dates throughout the world. At Myrick Park on Saturday, people were able to hold small birds, go on a bird walk, and watch birds get banded which is a practice that helps classify birds to determine their different characteristics and migratory patterns.
