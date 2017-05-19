La Crosse, Shelby discuss map options
Following years of disputes over a number of key issues, the City of La Crosse and the Town of Shelby continue to hash out plans for the future of the cities. La Crosse City Council members, Mayor Tim Kabat, city planners and leaders from the Town of Shelby are collaborating as part of continued discussions aimed at reaching a consensus on a revised map between the two cities.
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
