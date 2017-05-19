La Crosse, Shelby discuss map options

Following years of disputes over a number of key issues, the City of La Crosse and the Town of Shelby continue to hash out plans for the future of the cities. La Crosse City Council members, Mayor Tim Kabat, city planners and leaders from the Town of Shelby are collaborating as part of continued discussions aimed at reaching a consensus on a revised map between the two cities.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for La Crosse County was issued at May 20 at 9:29PM CDT

