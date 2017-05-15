La Crosse Salvation Army planning expansion for first time in 30 years
From 9-10:30 a.m. today, the public is being invited to the shelter on 8th St., as part of the National Salvation Army Week celebration. The Salvation Army is asking a planning group to meet with community members, beginning in late June, to find out how the agency can better serve people's needs.
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
