La Crosse Promise program gains momentum
A La Crosse program that provides educational scholarships to families willing to build a new home or renovate a home in one of two of the city's deteriorating neighborhoods has generated so much interest that the nonprofit has a waiting list. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that since the beginning of La Crosse Promise's Neighborhood Program, five homes have been built and one has been renovated.
