La Crosse Police Department honors citizens, officers
The La Crosse Police Department held its 18th annual awards ceremony Tuesday night, highlighting some of the heroic actions taken by both law enforcement officers and citizens in the La Crosse area. Officer Ryan De Florian, received the Departmental Citation for his actions during the officer-involved shooting on Highway 16 in La Crosse late last year.
