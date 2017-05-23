La Crosse PD arrests father, son on d...

La Crosse PD arrests father, son on drug charges

Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

A statement from police said they received a tip that Larry D. Baldwin, 47, the father, and son Larry A. Baldwin, 21, were bringing a large amount of drugs to La Crosse. Officers found the vehicle driven by the father and pulled it over for a traffic stop on Lang Drive near Monitor St. after several traffic violations.

