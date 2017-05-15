La Crosse man reported missing
On Saturday, police received a report that 27-year-old Daniel Chamberlain hadn't been in contact with his family or friends for the past few days and are concerned for his welfare. Police ask that if anyone has information on Chamberlain's location to please contact the department at 608-789-7225.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
