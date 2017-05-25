La Crosse man injured in Pierce Co. semi crash; Hauling 44K pounds of flour
On Thursday, shortly after 6:30 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff's Office received a report of a semi accident on State Highway 35 near the Pierce/Pepin county line south of Maiden Rock. Deputies said a semi, driven by a 70-year-old male from La Crosse, was traveling northbound on STH 35. Authorities said the semi was carrying about 44,000 pounds of flour and overturned on the roadway.
