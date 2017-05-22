La Crosse flooded for 2nd time in a year

La Crosse flooded for 2nd time in a year

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: WIZM-AM La Crosse

It's unusual for the Mississippi to reach flood stage in La Crosse twice in less than a year, but it's happening. The National Weather Service predicts that the river will be above 12 feet in La Crosse for the next seven days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Crosse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need help finding a baber§ Jan '17 Charles 1
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 1
09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Parker Barnes 1
living arrangement (Sep '16) Sep '16 Otis jr 56 1
Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09) Aug '16 Ed Rodriguez 15
News Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16) Jul '16 HumanSpirit 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all La Crosse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Crosse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for La Crosse County was issued at May 23 at 10:53AM CDT

La Crosse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Crosse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

La Crosse, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,421 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC