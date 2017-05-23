La Crosse falls short of World Series...

La Crosse falls short of World Series bid

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WIGM-AM Medford

La Crosse missed out on a chance to make the NCAA D-3 College World Series field for a third straight year, falling Monday 17-3 to Concordia-Chicago in the NCAA Midwest Regional at UW-Whitewater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Crosse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rep. Ron Kind says Comey firing "an outrageous ... 1 hr okimar 2
need help finding a baber§ Jan '17 Charles 1
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 1
09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Parker Barnes 1
living arrangement (Sep '16) Sep '16 Otis jr 56 1
Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09) Aug '16 Ed Rodriguez 15
News Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16) Jul '16 HumanSpirit 1
See all La Crosse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Crosse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for La Crosse County was issued at May 23 at 4:52PM CDT

La Crosse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Crosse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

La Crosse, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC