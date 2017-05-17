La Crosse asst. police chief surprise...

La Crosse asst. police chief surprised about enforcement on Losey Blvd.

Way more than even La Crosse assistant police chief Rob Abraham expected to see, after reviewing data in the wake of criticism that police weren't enforcing speeds on Losey Blvd. "In my opinion, the officers are enforcing the roadways that need to be enforced - that being West Avenue and that being Losey," he said. "Looking at the statistics for the last three years of traffic citations that we've issued, 10 percent of all speeding-related violations come off of Losey," Abraham said.

