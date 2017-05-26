Judge orders trial for ex-Antigo school superintendent

A judge Friday ordered a trial for a former Antigo School District superintendent charged with sexually assaulting a child in Marathon County, according to online court records. Steven Smolek, 59, is accused of three felonies - child enticement and two counts of exposing genitals to a child - in a January 2015 incident involving a teenage boy, court records said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.