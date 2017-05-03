Judge halts Badger Coulee lines through town of Holland
This week's ruling by Judge Todd Bjerke indicates a need for the Badger Coulee line, but orders construction stopped until the Public Service Commission reconsiders the line's route through the town of Holland, Wis. "One, that the Badger Coulee line wasn't really needed," Town vice-chairman Bob Stupi said, "and secondarily, if it was needed, as determined by the state, that it should not be routed on a second set of power lines through our town but on existing power lines as mandated by state law."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC