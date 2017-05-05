Joe Gow leads scream at UW-La Crosse

Friday, the Wellness Center organized a fun, interactive event called the 'Spring Spectacular' that took place on the field between Coate and Eagles Halls in order to give students a chance to unwind. Chancellor Joe Gow led the scream, "It's great to just take a moment and blow off a little steam and let it out, then you can go back recharged and energized.

