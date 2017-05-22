GENA city councilman, Marshall, commi...

GENA city councilman, Marshall, committed to Memorial for new pool

The La Crosse city council will be the next group to chew on where a new pool for the city should go. Council member David Marshall, who represents the Memorial Pool area, says it's pretty clear to him that the new pool should go right where the old one is next to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

