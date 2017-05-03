Former Diocese of La Crosse school administrator charged with sexually assaulting teen
Steven Smolek, 59, was charged April 6 with child enticement, two counts of exposing genitals and sex with a child age 16 or older in an incident in January 2015 involving a teenage boy, according to online court records. He currently resides in La Crosse where he previously briefly served as assistant superintendent of schools for the Diocese of La Crosse in 2015.
