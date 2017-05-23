Family & Children's Center Receives Large Donation
As part of the "Share The Love" event, Dahl Subaru of La Crosse presented a large check for $17,547 to the Family and Children's Center this afternoon. The "Share The Love" events take place around the end of the year and during the holidays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
