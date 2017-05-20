Community braves rain for Family Fun Fair
Area families braved the rainy weather and headed to Veterans Memorial Park in La Crosse for the 16th Annual Riverside Family Fun Fair. Traditionally held at Riverside Park, the fair moved locations this year to partner with the FLW Fishing Tournament in town.
