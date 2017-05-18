Chart Energy & Chemicals pursues Tier 2 of Wisconsin's Green Tier
A La Crosse company that designs and manufactures equipment used in the liquid gas supply chain has applied for participation in Tier 2 of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Green Tier program. Chart Energy & Chemicals, a subsidiary of Chart Industries, designs and manufactures cryogenic equipment used in the separation of oxygen, nitrogen and noble gases in the processing of natural gas.
