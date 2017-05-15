Big item collection aims at college furniture leftovers
Now through June 9, garbage crews will make extra rounds in La Crosse, picking up furniture that's not usually part of garbage collection, Items like couches, recliners, dining sets, mattresses - although city council member David Marshall recommends keeping those mattresses covered in the rain. "There's nothing heavier, soggier or messier than a mattress that's been out in the rain for awhile," he said.
