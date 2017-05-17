Bass fishing's best with FLW coming to La Crosse

Friday through Sunday, Fishing League Worldwide is bringing 160 bass fishermen to La Crosse - six ranked in the Top 10 in the world - to take on the Mississippi River. "The river is fast and high right now," Mike Brueggen, a BFL stud from La Crosse, Wis., who holds 24 Top 10 finishes on the river - four of which were victories, told FLWfishing.com .

