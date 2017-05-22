Badger Corrugating reflects on 2011 tornado
Six years ago to the day, Badger Corrugating in La Crosse suffered $1,000,000 worth of damage after an EF2 tornado swept through the south side of La Crosse. Thankfully, the tornado didn't claim any lives, but it did wreak havoc on the city for several weeks, as downed power lines, trees, and roofs lay scattered along South Avenue and West Ave. "I got a call about some of our systems being down so I started driving and I got three blocks away and I could see the roof of the main building had been peeled back," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep. Ron Kind says Comey firing "an outrageous ...
|1 hr
|okimar
|2
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC