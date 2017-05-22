Badger Corrugating reflects on 2011 tornado

Six years ago to the day, Badger Corrugating in La Crosse suffered $1,000,000 worth of damage after an EF2 tornado swept through the south side of La Crosse. Thankfully, the tornado didn't claim any lives, but it did wreak havoc on the city for several weeks, as downed power lines, trees, and roofs lay scattered along South Avenue and West Ave. "I got a call about some of our systems being down so I started driving and I got three blocks away and I could see the roof of the main building had been peeled back," he said.

