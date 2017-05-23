AmericInn Opens in Denver Airport Market

An AmericInn has opened in the Denver Airport market at 7010 Tower Rd. The property is a conversion from a Red Lion Inn and is owned by Ghazanfar Khan and Zulfiqar Khan. The 87-room AmericInn features an indoor pool, fitness center, complimentary wireless internet access, a 24-hour coffee bar, airport shuttle, free signature AmericInn Perk breakfast and Serta Perfect Sleeper beds.

