AmericInn Opens in Denver Airport Market
An AmericInn has opened in the Denver Airport market at 7010 Tower Rd. The property is a conversion from a Red Lion Inn and is owned by Ghazanfar Khan and Zulfiqar Khan. The 87-room AmericInn features an indoor pool, fitness center, complimentary wireless internet access, a 24-hour coffee bar, airport shuttle, free signature AmericInn Perk breakfast and Serta Perfect Sleeper beds.
