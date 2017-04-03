Walker talks drug testing for medicai...

Walker talks drug testing for medicaid recipients after La Crosse visit

The governor, on WIZM Tuesday afternoon after a visit to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, answered questions about his plan to drug test Medicaid recipients, promising the move is not meant to be punitive. "When people get that we're not kicking people off if someone fails to pass a drug test," he explained on WIZM Tuesday afternoon.

