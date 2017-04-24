Volunteers needed for Neighbor's Day ...

Volunteers needed for Neighbor's Day April 29

Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

The day of service aims to assist elderly and disabled individuals in the City of La Crosse spruce up their homes for spring and summer. "We have got a record number of people signed up to receive assistance this year so we're doing a final push for volunteers because we need more people there to help us make the City of La Crosse a better place to play, live, and work," said Kahya Fox, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity in La Crosse.

