Volunteers needed for Neighbor's Day April 29
The day of service aims to assist elderly and disabled individuals in the City of La Crosse spruce up their homes for spring and summer. "We have got a record number of people signed up to receive assistance this year so we're doing a final push for volunteers because we need more people there to help us make the City of La Crosse a better place to play, live, and work," said Kahya Fox, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity in La Crosse.
