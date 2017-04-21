Top Democrats aren't stepping forward to challenge Gov. Walker in 2018
The 2018 election for Governor may be more than 18 months away, but at least five potential challengers to Gov. Scott Walker have already said they're out. "I think the right person with the right message can beat Governor Walker," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi told 27 News Friday, but he had already announced on Monday he won't be running.
