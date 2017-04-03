Students educated on water conservation in La Crosse
It was one of the many tidbits the Wyland Foundation told students at elementary schools in La Crosse on Wednesday. La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and Wyland were promoting the Sixth Annual National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation this month.
