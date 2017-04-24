Stalking suspect also charged with posting nude pictures of ex on dating site
She found out that somebody had posted nude pictures of her on the dating site 'Plenty of Fish,' making it look like she had posted the photos of herself. The La Crosse D-A's office says Pena-Wellner argues that the nude photos belonged to him, so he could do what he wanted with them.
