Shots fired on the south side of La Crosse

No official statement from police, but according to witnesses, a shooting took place on the south side of La Crosse. Vayou Yang lives across the road from Pizza King on South Ave., where he first heard shots fired around 5 p.m. "I was walking across my driveway here to throw something in the dumpster and, right when I got to the dumpster, I heard, probably 5-6 gunshots," Yang said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.