Not so 'flushable' wipes wreaking havoc on sewers, including La Crosse

La Crosse water utility manager Mark Johnson says he doesn't have a solid estimate for the extra it costs to deal with disposable wipes that are sold as flushable but really aren't. "These things show up, not as individual wipes, but they show up in combination with other things in the sewer system that, if we didn't take them out on the screen, they'd end up plugging pumps and doing damage to other equipment," Johnson explained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.