Newly constructed Gundersen Hotel to open in summer
The new Gundersen Hotel and Suites, next to the medical center, is expected to open around July and is accepting reservations for after September 1. To accommodate parking for the hotel, Gundersen had to get approval from the La Crosse city council to demolish a city block . Premier Hotel Properties will operate the 67-room hotel.
