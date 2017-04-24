Newest places for needle disposals: alley by Cameron Park and boat landing on Clinton St.

Asst. fire chief Mark Amann hopes that the boxes will cut down on the number of clean-up calls that his department has to make. "We try to send our rescues versus a big fire engine," Amann said, "but still, that ties up that rescue which might be on a needle pickup, which slows our response if we're not where we're supposed to be in the central part of town at our station."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.