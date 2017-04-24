Newest places for needle disposals: alley by Cameron Park and boat landing on Clinton St.
Asst. fire chief Mark Amann hopes that the boxes will cut down on the number of clean-up calls that his department has to make. "We try to send our rescues versus a big fire engine," Amann said, "but still, that ties up that rescue which might be on a needle pickup, which slows our response if we're not where we're supposed to be in the central part of town at our station."
