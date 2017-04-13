New recommendation calls for rebuilding of La Crosse fire stations
"We're a little different than most other occupations, because not only do we work here, but we live here," said Fire Chief Gregg Cleveland with the La Crosse Fire Department. "We live in a completely different world than we did in 1967, and I think that has reflected," said Cleveland.
