New drop boxes offer safer needle disposal options
La Crosse County residents now have safer options to dispose of needles and syringes thanks to two new drop boxes located on the north and south side of the city of La Crosse. The boxes, purchased by Western Healthcare Coalition, are located near the boat ramp across from Copeland Park as well as between Fourth and Fifth Street in an alleyway near downtown La Crosse.
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
