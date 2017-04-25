New drop boxes offer safer needle disposal options

La Crosse County residents now have safer options to dispose of needles and syringes thanks to two new drop boxes located on the north and south side of the city of La Crosse. The boxes, purchased by Western Healthcare Coalition, are located near the boat ramp across from Copeland Park as well as between Fourth and Fifth Street in an alleyway near downtown La Crosse.

