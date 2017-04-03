New bill aims to close "social host" loophole in underage drinking
Adults who let teenagers drink in their homes would be breaking the law under a new proposal being circulated at the state capitol. The bill, introduced by Rep. Andrew Jacque and Sen. Van Wanggaard would close the "social host" loophole in current state law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC