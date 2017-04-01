Nature Saturdays set to take place every month
By engaging both adults and children in nature focused activities, WisCorps members are hopeful to educate the public on the Coulee Region's backyard and the marsh area. Nature Saturday will occur every first Saturday morning at the Myrick Park Center throughout the rest of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC