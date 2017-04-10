Monday's shooting could have ties to George Miller's murder in 2015

At the root of the shooting on Monday in La Crosse appears to be another deadly shooting from nearly two years ago. Police say Monica Thompson posted a couple of Facebook Live rants that, apparently, provoked four young men to come gunning for her around 5 p.m. Monday on State St. The Facebook rants and the rest of the conflict appear to have their origins in the murder of Central High School student George Miller on south side in August of 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.