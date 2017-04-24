Measles outbreak of 20 kids reveals most weren't vaccinated
Bridget Pfaff with Gundersen Health System's infection control in La Crosse says they try to reassure parents who don't trust vaccines "There's a lot more devastation and death from the infectious diseases," Pfaff said. "There's certainly is not evidence-based medicine out there to indicate that vaccines pose an additional risk to individuals in our society."
