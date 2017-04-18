Lack of obvious county symbol leads to modest-looking logo
A simple design of two boxes, containing the year of the county's founding and the letters 'LC,' was endorsed by the county board last week, despite minority complaints that the symbol is too simple. County administrator Steve O'Malley says the logo is supposed to suggest more than just the city of La Crosse.
