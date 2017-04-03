La Crosse police release more information about Wednesday shooting
La Crosse cops say they were already doing surveillance on the house looking for Damon Taylor who was wanted on numerous charges. They were going to execute a search warrant when two men approached the residence, later identified as Jonlazaire Burch and Trevongh Martin.
