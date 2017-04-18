La Crosse could lose Amtrak under new...

La Crosse could lose Amtrak under new Trump budget

1 hr ago Read more: WIZM-AM La Crosse

Transportation groups in Wisconsin have been pushing for more passenger train service for years, and it seems they've been making headway. Now, however, President Donald Trump's administration plans to eliminate cross-country trains, such as the Empire Builder, which serves La Crosse.

