La Crosse community comes together for Neighbors Day
On Saturday night, 157 yards are ready for spring thanks to the annual La Crosse Neighbors Day event. Over 250 volunteers helped do yard work for those in the community who are not able to do it themselves because of age or disability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
