John Fogerty headlines La Crosse's final Freedom Fest concert

John Fogerty headlines the final concert, which will be held at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on July 15. The $40 tickets wil go on Sale April 21. The concerts are put on to raise money for veterans but sponsors found that the event is too expensive to sustain as a reliable fundraiser. "Every time we do something for the veterans in this area, it's very well supported," Stephens said.

