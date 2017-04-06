Homicide trial set for December for West Salem man
The trial for Todd Kendhammer is scheduled to start with jury selection the morning of December 4. Online court records show the trial is scheduled to start that afternoon before Judge Todd Bjerke. The trial is scheduled to run until December 15. The trial's start is two days shy of a year when the now 47-year-old Kendhammer was arrested on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of his wife Barbara on September 16, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC