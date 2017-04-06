Homicide trial set for December for W...

Homicide trial set for December for West Salem man

The trial for Todd Kendhammer is scheduled to start with jury selection the morning of December 4. Online court records show the trial is scheduled to start that afternoon before Judge Todd Bjerke. The trial is scheduled to run until December 15. The trial's start is two days shy of a year when the now 47-year-old Kendhammer was arrested on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of his wife Barbara on September 16, 2016.

