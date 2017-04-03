Grants help to reduce poverty and distressed housing
The act, written by President Gerald Ford officially went into affect in 1975, working to help reduce poverty and alleviate distressed housing. Jason Gilman, Director of Planning and Development for the City of La Crosse, said since the late 1990's the City of La Crosse has replaced more than 100 homes for a total value of $7 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC