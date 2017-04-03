Grants help to reduce poverty and distressed housing

The act, written by President Gerald Ford officially went into affect in 1975, working to help reduce poverty and alleviate distressed housing. Jason Gilman, Director of Planning and Development for the City of La Crosse, said since the late 1990's the City of La Crosse has replaced more than 100 homes for a total value of $7 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.