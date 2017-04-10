Four arrested following gunfire on State Street

Four men, ages 18 to 20, are charged with reckless endangerment and other crimes for allegedly shooting at a woman on State Street Monday afternoon. On Monday, Monica Thompson told police that she was fired at in the 1000 block of State, shortly before 5 p.m. A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.

