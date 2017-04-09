Fire chief candidates come to La Crosse for final interview
The search for a new fire chief at the La Crosse Fire Department will enter its final stages on Tuesday. Two candidates will come to La Crosse for one last interview with the La Crosse Police and Fire Commission along with Mayor Tim Kabat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
