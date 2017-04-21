Downtown Spring Open House showcases ...

Downtown Spring Open House showcases new trends

Downtown businesses in La Crosse showcased this season's trends on Friday night at the annual Downtown Spring Open House. With the sunshine and warm temperatures, the community is invited to walk downtown and enjoy extended shopping hours at local businesses.

