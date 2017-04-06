Downtown Rotary gives $1,000 grant to Operation: Riverwatch
Sigma Tau Delta, a fraternity at UW-La Crosse, has coordinated Operation: Riverwatch since 2007. Community and student volunteers patrol Riverside Park with flashlights and bright vests to try and steer people to safety who may be headed to the river.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC